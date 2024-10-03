Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 17.1% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00004177 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $71.28 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,807,479.35387313 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.65346387 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $4,130,563.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

