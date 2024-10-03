Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 329,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 458,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Tuya Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $887.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.36.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.
Tuya Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuya stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,592 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tuya worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tuya
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.