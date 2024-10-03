Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Trading Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.77. 26,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 269,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIF. Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Life360 Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,245,173.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,813,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,777.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,245,173.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,813,605.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,088 shares of company stock worth $2,672,781.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $23,635,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,861,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,098,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Life360 in the second quarter worth $6,777,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth $5,488,000.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

