Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $96.35 and last traded at $96.61. 1,627,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,757,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.

Starbucks Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,654,000 after purchasing an additional 260,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $678,923,000 after purchasing an additional 221,718 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $495,145,000 after buying an additional 266,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

