XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Trading Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.64. 7,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 369,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

