Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.93. 272,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,601,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

SYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,721 shares of company stock worth $893,256. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 108,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Symbotic by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155,828 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

