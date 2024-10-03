Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

