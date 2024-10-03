First Community Trust NA Acquires 12 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,355,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Shares of LLY opened at $891.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $846.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $897.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $846.22.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,247,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,998,878,277.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 355,962 shares of company stock worth $331,267,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

