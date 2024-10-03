Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $481.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.03. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

