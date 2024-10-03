Galxe Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003221 BTC on popular exchanges. Galxe has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and $63,034.95 worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 81,860,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,609,505 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

