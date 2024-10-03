BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $752.74 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $60,612.76 or 0.99795472 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013802 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,178.08891707 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

