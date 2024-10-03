Bitcoin Price Down 6.3% This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $60,736.98 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,200.32 billion and $2.96 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.32 or 0.00522449 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00029122 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00072428 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,762,512 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
