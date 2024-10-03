XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.63 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $79.63 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,612.76 or 0.99795472 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/."

