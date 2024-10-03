Ethereum (ETH) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $2,338.61 or 0.03850390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $281.50 billion and $18.84 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00040308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,371,515 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

