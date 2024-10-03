STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0422 on Major Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. STP has a market capitalization of $82.04 million and $4.07 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04338822 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,845,699.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

