Prom Trading Down 13.4% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Prom has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $90.10 million and $1.96 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00008128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,612.76 or 0.99795472 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.02096548 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $2,704,550.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

