The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

