SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,152,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 1,542,358 shares.The stock last traded at $41.29 and had previously closed at $41.28.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

