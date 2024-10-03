Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEUGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 193,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 70,249 shares.The stock last traded at $42.10 and had previously closed at $42.34.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 264.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 528,351 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

