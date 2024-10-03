Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.75 and last traded at $162.20. Approximately 938,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,107,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $386.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 490,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.