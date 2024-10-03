International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $217.64 and last traded at $219.32. Approximately 726,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,217,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.35.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.