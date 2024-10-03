New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.59. New Found Gold shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 172,711 shares.

New Found Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $497.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.11.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

About New Found Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the second quarter worth $637,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the second quarter worth $113,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

