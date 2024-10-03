Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0518 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $60.88 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00040308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,130 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,626,478,555.32567 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05212999 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $57,197,797.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

