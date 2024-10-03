Toncoin Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.28 or 0.00008699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $18.04 billion and approximately $286.19 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,513,634 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,485,727.735687 with 2,532,133,710.506333 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.29544286 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 569 active market(s) with $310,723,548.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

