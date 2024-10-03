Mina Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.52 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $560.95 million and approximately $29.52 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,189,655,392 coins and its circulating supply is 1,164,886,580 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,189,560,390.8400393 with 1,164,655,848.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51139023 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $32,942,458.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

