SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $724.24 million and $308,578.53 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,612.76 or 0.99795472 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61858584 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $454,780.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.