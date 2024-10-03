ECOMI Self Reported Market Cap Tops $99.10 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a market cap of $99.10 million and $437,532.60 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ECOMI

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 312,325,162,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official website is ecomi.notion.site. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “Ecomi (OMI) is a Singapore-based technology company offering a digital collectibles ecosystem through the ECOMI Collect app. Users can own and trade premium digital collectibles, bridging pop culture and entertainment with the digital realm. The OMI token powers transactions and provides benefits within the VeVe digital collectibles platform. It’s also used in various NFT marketplaces and Play-to-Earn games like Tengoku Senso.Ecomi was created by a team led by CEO David Yu, alongside co-founders Daniel Crothers and Joseph Janik, all with strong entrepreneurial backgrounds.The OMI token serves as an in-app utility, boosting MCP Points and granting exclusive perks to VeVe users. It’s also used in the broader NFT ecosystem.OMI initially launched on GoChain but later migrated to Ethereum and is compatible with Immutable X layer 2, offering efficient and sustainable transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

