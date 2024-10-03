FUNToken (FUN) Trading 12.1% Lower This Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $33.82 million and approximately $787,950.51 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

