First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.06.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

