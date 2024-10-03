Dentgroup LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dentgroup LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,142,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.85. The company has a market cap of $479.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

