PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.15.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.40.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

