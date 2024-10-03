Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,663 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 3.5 %

TSLA opened at $249.02 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $795.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

