Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 790 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $196.74 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $347.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

