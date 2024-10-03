GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.98.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $252.43 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $258.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.61.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

