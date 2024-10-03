JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 194 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,211 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 544,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $141,813,000 after purchasing an additional 120,799 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,037,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $277.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.10. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $506.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

