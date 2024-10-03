Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $525,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 157.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,397,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 125,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,769,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $556.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

