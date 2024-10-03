Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 742,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

