Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes $2.71 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 49,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 172,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

