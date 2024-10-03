Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.97 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.19.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

