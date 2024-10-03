Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Chevron by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,482,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $276.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

