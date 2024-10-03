E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading Down 5.6%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 421,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,024,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETWO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on E2open Parent

E2open Parent Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after buying an additional 2,823,090 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503,050 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth $14,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in E2open Parent by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 668,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.