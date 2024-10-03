SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 119,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 73,069 shares.The stock last traded at $157.99 and had previously closed at $157.34.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $826,000.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

