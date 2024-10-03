Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 5,024,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 9,589,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 69,142 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

