Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.08, but opened at $124.57. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $125.69, with a volume of 2,065 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $594.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.61.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

