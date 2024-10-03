Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 4,371,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,638,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $891.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Machines news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $57,328.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $655,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $57,328.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $655,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $581,715.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,752.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,991,744 shares of company stock worth $28,226,603 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at $164,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

