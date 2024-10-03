Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.69. 6,288,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 26,923,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Vale by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

