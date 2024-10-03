Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.75 and last traded at $60.95. 852,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,462,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $715,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $660,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $135,596,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,671 shares of company stock worth $33,810,813. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 196,015 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.