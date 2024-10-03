Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.10. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 2,968 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

