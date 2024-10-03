Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.28. 1,538,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,174,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 347,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,740,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

