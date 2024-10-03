Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0% Higher – Should You Buy?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.45. Approximately 948,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,827,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.42.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $785,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 167,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

